Episode 989: China's War on Faith A Conversation with Ambassador Sam Brownback

Newt talks with Ambassador Sam Brownback about his new book, “China’s War on Faith.” Brownback, who previously served as a United States Senator, the 46th governor of Kansas and Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom, has decades of experience on the frontlines fighting for religious liberty around the world. Brownback argues the Chinese Communist Party sees religious freedom as an existential threat and has engaged in a ruthless campaign to suppress people of faith, including forced organ harvesting on the Falun Gong. He believes the party's crackdown on religious groups like the Tibetan Buddhists and Uyghur Muslims constitutes genocide. Brownback calls for the U.S. to elevate religious freedom as a strategic issue in confronting China's totalitarianism.
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