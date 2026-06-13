Episode 988: Inside the Battle for Free Speech on the Internet

Newt talks with Sarah Westall, host of the Business Game Changers Podcast, about her legal battle against YouTube, Google, and the U.S. government over censorship and free speech on the internet. In 2020, Sarah Westall's YouTube channel with 130,000 subscribers was deleted overnight, along with many others. Westall believes this was due to her interviewing medical experts who disagreed with the COVID-19 narrative. After being reinstated for 3 days, Westall's channel was taken down again, and fake channels with her branding and content started appearing, which YouTube failed to remove despite Westall's requests. Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act was originally intended to protect online platforms and enable free speech but has been "weaponized" to allow Big Tech companies to censor content without impunity. Westall and her co-plaintiffs argue the courts have misinterpreted Section 230. Their case was filed in Washington, D.C. and is ongoing.
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