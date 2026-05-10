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Why Freedom Is Worth Fighting For

May 10, 2026

I joined Mark Levin on Life, Liberty & Levin to discuss the growing threat posed by the Iranian regime, the importance of American strength, and why defending freedom requires both courage and clarity. During our conversation, we talked about the dangers of appeasing hostile regimes, the lessons history teaches us about leadership and survival, and the importance of preserving the values that have defined America for nearly 250 years. I also shared my belief that this generation must once again make the case for why freedom, opportunity, and the American constitutional system are worth protecting at home and abroad.

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