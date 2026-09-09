Americans will 'repudiate' big government socialism this election

Newt Gingrich discusses GOP midterm strategies, voter enthusiasm, and economic priorities on ‘Kudlow.’

Voter enthusiasm and economic affordability dominate the discussion as former House Speaker Newt Gingrich joins Larry Kudlow. Gingrich analyzes the Republican path to victory in the midterm elections, emphasizing the need to focus on pro-growth economic policies. He outlines strategies to address inflation and cost-of-living challenges, urging the GOP to present a clear contrast with current administration policies.

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