Republicans Can Win a Historic Victory by Making the Midterms About America’s Future

Newt Gingrich argued Republicans have an opportunity to win one of the biggest off-year elections in American history, but only if they clearly define the choice facing voters this fall.

Appearing on Mornings with Maria, Newt said Republicans should acknowledge that challenges remain while making the case that steady work, free enterprise and practical reforms offer Americans a better future than the Democratic Party’s increasingly progressive agenda.

Affordability must be central to that argument. Newt pointed specifically to health care, saying a family of four effectively pays the equivalent of a small car every year for coverage. He called for “very dramatic, very deep reforms” to bring costs down.

Newt also argued that the Democratic Party’s internal divisions reveal a broader governing problem. He pointed to the pressure on Democratic leaders to reject even basic cooperation with President Donald J. Trump and his administration.

“If this election is about the future, which of these two parties as a team do you think will do a better job?” Newt said.

For Republicans, the strategy is clear: Make the midterms a choice between two competing teams and two very different visions for America’s future.

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