Republicans Can Win Big by Letting Democrats Speak for Themselves

Newt Gingrich joined Kudlow on FOX Business and argued that Republicans have a major opportunity to gain seats in both the House and Senate if they give voters the facts and clearly define the choice in 2026.

Newt dismissed the significance of current polling and said Republicans should trust voters to make the right decision when presented with a clear contrast. He argued that Democrats have embraced left-wing candidates and socialist policies that are far outside the American mainstream.

Rather than simply telling voters what Democrats believe, Newt said Republicans should show them. He suggested campaign advertising should rely heavily on Democrats’ own video and statements, allowing Americans to judge their positions for themselves. The strategy, he argued, would make it harder for Democratic candidates to distance themselves from unpopular positions as Election Day approaches.

Newt also said Republicans must aggressively communicate the results of President Donald Trump’s agenda, particularly on affordability. He pointed to lower prescription drug prices and argued that the broader Trump program has improved Americans’ quality of life while lowering costs. Republicans cannot expect traditional media outlets to make that case for them, he said.

Newt’s message was straightforward: Show Americans what Democrats are saying, present the facts about Republican results, and trust voters to decide. If Republicans win those two arguments, he predicted they could win a “huge election” this fall.

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