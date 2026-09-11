Trump wants to ensure Canada cannot be a 'trans-shipment' point for China

Newt Gingrich discusses the U.S.-Canada trade war and President Donald Trump talking to Russian President Vladimir Putin about an end to the Ukraine war on 'The Will Cain Show.'

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich discusses the escalating U.S.-Canada trade dispute, President Donald Trump's efforts to ensure Canada cannot serve as a trans-shipment route for Chinese goods, and his call with Russian President Vladimir Putin aimed at advancing negotiations to end the war in Ukraine on 'The Will Cain Show.'

Refer a friend

How to Win 2026

The 2026 midterms could be a defining moment for America. Follow Newt Gingrich and Gingrich 360’s latest columns and analysis on the ideas, policies, and strategies Republicans need to win the big arguments, grow the American majority, and deliver real results for the American people.

How to Win 2026 is part of a larger effort to identify the ideas, policies, and arguments that can create a lasting American majority.

Explore our latest columns, research, commentary, and analysis on the Republican Opportunity in 2026.

Republican Opportunity

You can manage your subscription preferences to choose the updates, newsletters, and alerts you want to receive on the website.