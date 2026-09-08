GOP holds first-ever midterm convention ahead of Election Day

Newt Gingrich joins ‘The Story’ to discuss the GOP’s first-ever midterm convention and the parties’ policies and priorities.

Speaker Newt Gingrich examines how Republicans are using the convention in Dallas to rally support ahead of the midterm elections. He also discusses President Donald Trump’s record and the contrasting agendas of Republicans and Democrats.

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How to Win 2026

The 2026 midterms could be a defining moment for America. Follow Newt Gingrich and Gingrich 360’s latest columns and analysis on the ideas, policies, and strategies Republicans need to win the big arguments, grow the American majority, and deliver real results for the American people.

How to Win 2026 is part of a larger effort to identify the ideas, policies, and arguments that can create a lasting American majority.

Explore our latest columns, research, commentary, and analysis on the Republican Opportunity in 2026.

Republican Opportunity

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