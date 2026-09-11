This will be a 'very big choice election'

Newt Gingrich joins Larry Kudlow from the GOP midterm convention in Dallas, Texas. He argues the upcoming election is a choice between traditional American values and big government socialism, predicting voters will reject radical policies.

Voters face a monumental choice between traditional American free enterprise and big government socialism, Newt Gingrich warns Larry Kudlow. Speaking live from the GOP midterm convention in Dallas, Texas, Gingrich predicts a highly energized base of thousands of Republicans will spread across the nation to repudiate radical left-wing policies at the ballot box.

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