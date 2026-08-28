Democrats Don’t Have a Language Problem. They Have a Policy Problem.

Newt Gingrich said Democrats cannot solve their political problems simply by changing the language they use because the real problem is the policies and values an increasingly powerful wing of the party believes in.

Appearing on America Reports, Newt rejected the idea that Democrats can reconnect with voters by abandoning terms that sound more at home in the “faculty lounge” than everyday America. “They have a policy problem,” Newt said.

Newt argued that the rise of what he calls the “big government socialist weird value wing” has put Democrats on the wrong side of issues where large majorities of Americans agree. Changing how those positions are described, he said, does nothing to change the underlying divide.

That creates a larger problem for Democratic leaders. While some establishment Democrats are urging candidates to “talk like a normal human,” Newt said the party’s growing radical wing actually believes in the positions establishment figures are now trying to distance themselves from.

If that movement continues to gain ground, Newt warned, the disagreement will become more than a messaging dispute. It could become an “incipient civil war” between the Democratic establishment and the democratic socialist movement challenging it.

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