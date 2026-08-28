Democrats Are Facing an ‘Incipient Civil War’ Over Socialism

Newt Gingrich warned that the Democratic Party could be headed toward an “incipient civil war” as democratic socialists gain influence and increasingly challenge the party’s traditional leadership.

Appearing on America Reports, Newt argued that Democratic leaders such as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries face a growing faction committed to positions far outside the views of most Americans.

Newt emphasized that the divide is more than political rhetoric. “These folks believe what they’re saying,” he said, pointing to the increasingly radical values and positions embraced by some Democratic candidates.

The challenge for Democratic leaders, Newt argued, will only intensify if the democratic socialist movement continues to expand. Schumer and Jeffries may eventually find themselves defending their own positions and leadership from a movement that increasingly sees the Democratic establishment as an obstacle.

For Republicans, the growing conflict creates a clear political contrast. As democratic socialists push the party further toward radical positions, Democratic leaders may find it increasingly difficult to contain a movement that is also targeting them.

Refer a friend

How to Win 2026

The 2026 midterms could be a defining moment for America. Follow Newt Gingrich and Gingrich 360’s latest columns and analysis on the ideas, policies, and strategies Republicans need to win the big arguments, grow the American majority, and deliver real results for the American people.

How to Win 2026 is part of a larger effort to identify the ideas, policies, and arguments that can create a lasting American majority.

Explore our latest columns, research, commentary, and analysis on the Republican Opportunity in 2026.

Republican Opportunity

You can manage your subscription preferences to choose the updates, newsletters, and alerts you want to receive on the website.