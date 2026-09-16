Why the 2026 Midterms Will Shock America

Newt joined Sean Hannity for a wide-ranging conversation about the lessons of the 1994 Republican revolution, the future of the conservative movement and the strategy Republicans need to win the 2026 midterms. Newt argued Republicans have an opportunity to defy the traditional midterm pattern if they clearly define the choice facing voters.

“I think the odds are much better than even that by election day, we will win one of the most shocking off-year elections in American history,” Newt said.

Drawing on his experience developing the Contract with America, Newt said successful campaigns begin by winning the argument. Republicans must have confidence that when they wage a real campaign, tell the truth and have the facts on their side, voters can move dramatically.

For 2026, Newt said that means drawing a clear contrast with big government socialism while offering an affirmative agenda on issues that matter to Americans. He pointed to his five-part How to Win 2026 series as a roadmap built from lessons learned during the Republican campaigns of the 1980s and 1990s and his four years as speaker.

Newt cautioned that Republicans should not assume the political fight is over simply because they are “back on offense.”

“We haven’t won this fight,” Newt said. “We’re back on offense and we’re in better shape than we were. But this fight is real.”

The central lesson from Newt’s decades in the political arena remains the same: “Be not afraid.” Republicans who make the case, define the choice and fight for their ideas can reshape the political landscape.

How to Win 2026

The 2026 midterms could be a defining moment for America. Follow Newt Gingrich and Gingrich 360’s latest columns and analysis on the ideas, policies, and strategies Republicans need to win the big arguments, grow the American majority, and deliver real results for the American people.

How to Win 2026 is part of a larger effort to identify the ideas, policies, and arguments that can create a lasting American majority.

Explore our latest columns, research, commentary, and analysis on the Republican Opportunity in 2026.

Republican Opportunity

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