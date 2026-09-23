Artificial intelligence will change everything, and America must lead the way.

Artificial intelligence is an extraordinarily important breakthrough, and I believe America has no choice but to lead its development. For national security reasons, we simply cannot allow China, Russia, North Korea, or any other adversary to dominate a technology that could give them an enormous strategic advantage.

At the same time, embracing AI does not mean local communities should be run over by trillion-dollar companies building massive computing centers. Communities have every right to negotiate the terms. Electricity prices should go down, not up. Water concerns can be addressed with closed systems that do not rely on local supplies. There are practical, common-sense solutions to virtually every concern if we insist on finding them.

This is part of a much larger transformation I discuss in my new book, America’s Golden Age. I believe the period from 2026 to 2076 will be defined by artificial intelligence and that it will be the most powerful single force of transformation during the next 50 years. We are only beginning to understand how dramatically it could change our economy, our security, and our everyday lives.

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How to Win 2026

How to Win 2026 is a five-part podcast series from Newt Gingrich laying out a strategy for a historic Republican victory in the 2026 midterms. From affordability and big government socialism to health care and the issues that unite an American majority, Newt examines the arguments Republicans must win to win the vote.

How to Win 2026

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