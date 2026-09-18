US could face grave danger if it falls behind on artificial intelligence

Newt Gingrich discusses the role of artificial intelligence in national security, the GOP’s path forward on data centers, and key focuses ahead of the midterms on ‘Kudlow.’

Democrats are undermining America’s technological edge in artificial intelligence, warns former House Speaker Newt Gingrich on ‘Kudlow.’ Gingrich joins Larry Kudlow to discuss how AI impacts national security and the Republican path forward on data centers.

Refer a friend

How to Win 2026

The 2026 midterms could be a defining moment for America. Follow Newt Gingrich and Gingrich 360’s latest columns and analysis on the ideas, policies, and strategies Republicans need to win the big arguments, grow the American majority, and deliver real results for the American people.

How to Win 2026 is part of a larger effort to identify the ideas, policies, and arguments that can create a lasting American majority.

Explore our latest columns, research, commentary, and analysis on the Republican Opportunity in 2026.

Republican Opportunity

You can manage your subscription preferences to choose the updates, newsletters, and alerts you want to receive on the website.