Republicans Must ‘Win the Argument’ to Win the Midterms

Newt argued that Republicans can prevail in the midterms by making the election a clear choice about America’s future and winning the argument on the issues that matter most to voters.

Appearing on Fox Business’ “Kudlow,” Newt said Republicans should not allow frustration over individual issues to obscure the broader contrast between the two parties. He pointed to economic growth, health care reforms and other Trump administration accomplishments while arguing that Democrats remain committed to big government policies that become less popular when voters understand their consequences.

Health care is one example. Newt said Republicans should force a substantive debate over proposals such as Medicare for All, including their potential tax burden and the prospect of greater federal control over doctors, prescriptions and hospitals. Kudlow 9.21.26-en-US

The larger challenge, Newt said, is turning those policy differences into a persuasive case for the future.

“Margaret Thatcher taught me years ago, first you win the argument, then you win the vote,” Newt said. Kudlow 9.21.26-en-US

For Republicans, that means defining the choice clearly and giving voters a reason to support the direction they want America to take.

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