America Must Prepare Now for the Future of Warfare

Newt said the United States must begin preparing for a dramatically different era of warfare, one shaped by rapid advances in technology, space capabilities and new weapons systems.

During an appearance on Fox Business, Newt discussed his new role co-chairing the Meridian Project with Elon Musk and Palmer Luckey. The project, requested by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, is charged with looking 25 to 30 years into the future to understand how warfare could change.

Newt said the challenge goes far beyond emerging technologies such as drones. Advances in space and other fields could fundamentally reshape America’s military capabilities and the threats it faces.

The project will examine not only what future warfare may look like, but what the United States must change to prepare for it. That includes rethinking military procurement and training and helping Congress understand the scale of transformation that may be required. NEWT-en-US

“It’s a very big challenge,” Newt said, adding that he is honored to have the opportunity to contribute to the effort.

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