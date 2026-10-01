Republicans Must Be Clear, Consistent and Relentless for the Next Five Weeks

With the midterm elections approaching, Newt argued that Republicans must sharpen their message and relentlessly define the choice facing voters.

Appearing on Fox News’ “Hannity,” Newt described this election cycle as unusually difficult to analyze, but said the Democratic Party’s continued movement to the left gives Republicans a powerful argument to make. He pointed to recent Democratic votes related to the war with Iran and the extraordinary development of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps publicly urging Americans to vote against President Trump.

For Newt, the strategic challenge is making sure voters understand the larger contrast. He argued Republicans cannot depend on the elite media to communicate their case and must instead deliver a disciplined message directly to the American people.

“You have to be so clear, so consistent, so repetitive that you break through,” Newt said.

Newt said President Trump should follow Harry Truman’s example over the final weeks of the campaign by taking that argument directly to voters every day.

“He should be out there every day,” Newt said. “He can hammer this stuff home and he can make a huge difference.”

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