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Carmen Basilovecchio
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OPEN LETTER TO NEWT GINGRICH

OPEN LETTER TO SPEAKER NEWt GINGRICH On Constitution Day — A Call to Complete the Founders’ Work

Dear Speaker Gingrich,

Your recent reflection on Constitution Day captures something essential and too often forgotten: the Declaration of Independence is our moral foundation, and the Constitution is our operating manual. You are exactly right — without the Declaration, the Constitution would have no moral purpose; without the Constitution, the Declaration would have dissolved into anarchy.

But the Founders left us one more instruction. One more mandate. One more unfinished assignment.

It stands at the very top of the Constitution, before Article I, before the Bill of Rights, before every clause and every amendment:

“In order to form a more perfect Union.”

The Founders did not claim perfection. They did not pretend their work was finished. They told us — explicitly — that future generations must continue the project.

Today, that project is monetary sovereignty, affordability, and the restoration of economic liberty.

For more than a century, Frederick Soddy warned that a nation cannot remain free if its money is created as interest‑bearing debt by private institutions. He showed that exponential debt growth is not a political problem — it is a mathematical certainty. Soddy’s work is not ideology; it is physics applied to finance. His writings form a “historic manifest” every bit as foundational as the Federalist Papers, because they expose the structural flaw that prevents America from achieving the Founders’ promise of a more perfect Union.

The Fair Share Tax Act (FSTA) is a modern constitutional remedy aligned with Soddy’s insights. It is not partisan. It is not ideological. It is structural — a single, transparent mechanism that restores monetary sovereignty, reduces rent‑seeking, strengthens the dollar, and expands opportunity for every American. It is a continuation of the Founders’ work, not a departure from it.

You have spent your life teaching Americans how the Declaration and Constitution fit together. I ask you now to consider how Soddy’s work and the FSTA fit into that same lineage — how they complete the Founders’ unfinished mandate.

For the benefit of mankind, I ask you to read, examine, analyze, and decide. If you cannot prove it wrong, take it as your guide.

America stands again at a hinge point. The Founders gave us the moral purpose. The Constitution gave us the operating manual. Soddy gave us the diagnosis. The FSTA offers the remedy.

And the Preamble gives us the mandate: to form a more perfect Union.

Respectfully, Carmen Basilovecchio @justaluckyfool

 — Soddy: The Unfinished Warning

Frederick Soddy was not an economist. He was a Nobel‑winning chemist who understood something economists often ignore: mathematics does not negotiate. Soddy saw that the modern monetary system was built on a structural flaw — private institutions creating money as interest‑bearing debt. He warned that when financial claims grow faster than real productive capacity, nations collapse into debt servitude, not because of politics, but because of arithmetic.

Soddy’s insight was simple: Real wealth is physical. Financial wealth is a claim. When claims multiply faster than real wealth, the system becomes unstable.

He argued that America could never achieve the Founders’ promise of a “more perfect Union” until money creation was aligned with real economic output and placed under sovereign authority. Soddy believed the Constitution’s spirit required monetary sovereignty just as much as political sovereignty.

His work is not ideology. It is not partisan. It is not theoretical. It is a scientific diagnosis of a structural flaw.

Today, Soddy’s warnings echo across the economy: rising debt, widening inequality, asset bubbles, and a financial system that extracts more than it produces. Soddy predicted all of it — not because he was prophetic, but because he understood exponential functions.

The Fair Share Tax Act (FSTA) is the first modern proposal that directly addresses Soddy’s diagnosis. It restores monetary sovereignty, reduces rent‑seeking, and aligns financial claims with real productive capacity. It is the structural correction Soddy said would one day be necessary.

Soddy gave us the diagnosis. The Founders gave us the mandate. The FSTA offers the remedy. If the Declaration gives us moral purpose and the Constitution gives us the operating manual, isn’t FSTA the missing update that aligns both with modern economic reality?

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