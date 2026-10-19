Episode 1054: America's Golden Age: What Will Daily Life Look Like in 2076?

What will America look like when it celebrates its 300th birthday in 2076? Newt takes listeners on an imaginative journey 50 years into the future, exploring how artificial intelligence, medical breakthroughs, household robotics, and space exploration could transform everyday life. From personalized healthcare and virtual reality classrooms to lunar settlements and hotels orbiting Earth, Newt shares his vision of America's next great era of innovation and opportunity. Drawing from his new book, America's Golden Age, he explains why the choices we make today will determine whether America's brightest days are still ahead.

Inspired by Newt's new book, America's Golden Age, available October 20, this episode explores the possibilities ahead—and why creating a better future starts with the decisions we make today.

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