For nearly two decades, she wrote letters to five Presidents, and every one of them said no. But Sarah Josepha Hale didn't give up — and in 1863, Abraham Lincoln finally said yes. Newt talks with author Melanie Kirkpatrick about Hale, the editor of Godey's Lady's Book for 50 years, who published Edgar Allan Poe and Nathaniel Hawthorne, wrote "Mary Had a Little Lamb," and spent nearly two decades petitioning Presidents to establish a national Thanksgiving Day. She also championed education and employment for women at a time when only half of American women were literate. Kirkpatrick is the author of Thanksgiving: The Holiday at the Heart of the American Experience and Lady Editor: Sarah Josepha Hale and the Making of the Modern American Woman.
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