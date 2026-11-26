This Thanksgiving, Newt tells the story of how a harvest celebration at Plymouth became the most American of all our holidays. He takes listeners from the Mayflower's harrowing crossing in 1620 and the Pilgrims' first fragile winter, to George Washington's Thanksgiving proclamation on this very date in 1789, to Abraham Lincoln calling the nation to give thanks in the middle of the Civil War. Newt also shares his own Thanksgiving memories, from big family gatherings in Lewistown, Pennsylvania, to Thanksgivings as an Army family in France and Germany, to celebrating the holiday as Americans in Rome and Switzerland. As America marks its 250th birthday, Newt reflects on what makes Thanksgiving uniquely American, and why gratitude, even in hard times, has always been at the heart of this holiday.
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