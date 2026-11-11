Episode 1062: China's Spy Network

How extensive is China's intelligence network inside the United States? Newt Gingrich welcomes former National Security Council Chief of Staff and veteran intelligence official Fred Fleitz to examine the scope of Chinese espionage targeting American technology, businesses, government institutions, and national security. Beginning with allegations involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and a suspected Chinese intelligence connection, they explore how Beijing allegedly uses sophisticated recruitment tactics, personal relationships, cyber operations, and commercial access to acquire sensitive information. Their discussion also examines espionage threats involving the U.S. military, universities, critical infrastructure, overseas Chinese police operations, and the Chinese surveillance balloon. Fleitz explains why he believes China's intelligence capabilities surpass those of the former Soviet Union and outlines steps America can take to strengthen its counterintelligence defenses.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.