Episode 1055: America's Golden Age — Why Our Best Days Are Ahead

Why should Americans be optimistic about the next 50 years? On the day his new book is released, Newt explains the big idea behind America's Golden Age: science, technology, culture, and entrepreneurship are coming together to create an explosion of growth, opportunity, and choice. From the Wright brothers outpacing a government-funded rival to the telegraph, the railroad, and the aircraft carrier, Newt shows how breakthroughs build on one another—and why America, built on freedom, free enterprise, and the rule of law, is the nation where a golden age will happen.

Inspired by Newt's new book, America's Golden Age, available now, this episode explores why optimism has consistently beaten pessimism in America—and why our best days are still ahead.

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