Thanksgiving is tomorrow, and to help you get ready, Newt talks with Chef Jacques Haeringer, owner and executive chef of L'Auberge Chez François in Great Falls, Virginia. Jacques shares his secrets for a perfect Thanksgiving dinner, from what size turkey to buy to his signature chestnut stuffing and his mother-in-law's legendary no-cook cranberry sauce. They also discuss the remarkable story behind L'Auberge Chez François, from his father François opening near the White House in 1954, to Jacques being born in pre-statehood Alaska, to building one of the most beloved restaurants in the Washington area. Plus, Jacques talks about his three-quarters-of-an-acre kitchen garden, his famous soufflés, and why he thinks the secret to a great restaurant is treating your staff well.
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