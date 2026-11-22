Roger Zakheim, Director of the Ronald Reagan Institute, spent years researching the history of Reagan's military buildup and discovered that no one had ever written it. His new book, Peace Through Strength, fills that gap. Newt talks with Roger about what Reagan's buildup actually looked like from the inside — the political opposition from his own budget director, the nuclear freeze movement, Tip O'Neill and the Democratic House — and how Reagan stayed true to his convictions even after a punishing midterm loss in 1986. They discuss Grenada and Lebanon, the Weinberger and Schultz doctrines, what finally made Gorbachev blink, and why Roger believes SDI broke the Soviet Union's will. And they draw the direct line from Reagan's 600-ship Navy to today, as America faces a Chinese fleet already larger than ours and a shipbuilding capacity 200 times our own.
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