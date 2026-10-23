Episode 1058: America's Golden Age — Adventures in Space

What will it take to open America's next frontier? Newt looks to the stars, beginning with Abraham Lincoln's Pacific Railway Act of 1862 as a model for unleashing private investment in space. From reusable rockets and nuclear propulsion that could shorten the trip to Mars, to a permanent American presence on the moon, the first American child born there, and hotels orbiting Earth, Newt describes how a new space economy could create jobs, inspire a generation, and see America's 300th birthday celebrated across the solar system.

Inspired by Newt's new book, America's Golden Age, available now, this episode explores the coming golden age of space—and the policies that will help America get there first.

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