Every year, the President pardons two turkeys on the South Lawn of the White House. But how did this tradition start? Joel Brandenberger spent 33 years with the National Turkey Federation, including 17 as its president and CEO, and attended 30 of these ceremonies. Newt talks with Joel about the history of the presidential turkey pardon, from Tad Lincoln's pet turkey Jack to the first official presentation in 1947, and the poignant story of President Kennedy's turkey in 1963. They discuss how the White House turkeys are hatched, socialized, and trained to stand calmly before the press corps, and why the two finalists spend the night before the ceremony in a suite at the Willard Hotel. Newt also shares personal memories of his family's Thanksgivings in Lewistown, Pennsylvania, and a message of gratitude for the holiday.
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