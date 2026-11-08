Episode 1061: The Midterms Part 2 The Aftermath — McLaughlin and Sosnik on the Blue Wave and What Comes Next

The votes are in, and Democrats have won control of both the House and the Senate, flipping seats in red states including Texas, Kansas, and South Carolina. Now John McLaughlin, President Trump’s pollster since 2016, and Doug Sosnik, who ran the political operation in the Clinton White House, are back to make sense of what happened. Newt brings both of them back to break down what drove the blue wave, from gas prices and the Iran war to candidate quality and Republican messaging failures, what the collapse of Republican support in Texas really means, and what a Democratic Congress means for President Trump. They also look ahead to 2028, an open nominating process on both sides, and whether the age of Trump is over.
McLaughlin & Associates post-election survey
Doug Sosnik post-election analysis
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