Episode 1057: America's Golden Age — Artificial Intelligence Will Change Everything

Could artificial intelligence be the most important development in human history? Newt explains why he believes AI will define the next 50 years, how it differs from the computing we've known for decades, and why its real power comes from combining with medicine, robotics, and space. He shares three predictions he's willing to defend, from robotic gardeners in the 2030s to self-driving trucks and a boom in cruises, and takes on the hard questions: how free nations keep AI from becoming a tool of control, and why keeping the lead over China must be a national security priority.

Inspired by Newt's new book, America's Golden Age, available now, this episode explores the promise and the risks of artificial intelligence—and how America can lead the way.

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