Episode 1059: Medicare for All — Dr. Joel Zinberg on What It Would Really Cost You

Two-thirds of Americans now say they support Medicare for All, the highest level ever recorded. But Dr. Joel Zinberg warns that Medicare for All is not Medicare as we know it. It would ban the private insurance that covers more than half of Americans, eliminate Medicare Advantage and Part D drug plans, and replace the entire system with a single government program. Dr. Zinberg, Director of the Public Health and American Well-Being Initiative at Paragon Health Institute and a former White House health policy advisor to President Trump, joins Newt to explain what the Sanders bill would actually do, why countries like Britain and Canada offer a cautionary tale, how Medicaid reforms in the One Big Beautiful Bill address sustainability, and what it will take to root out the fraud draining billions from America’s health programs.
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