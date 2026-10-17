Episode 1052: The Houthis — Survival, Expansion, and the Iran-Backed Threat in the Red Sea

The Houthis’ slogan is ‘Death to America, Death to Israel.’ They seized Yemen’s capital in 2014. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and Israel have all bombed them. They have been sanctioned and designated a terrorist organization. And they are still standing, still expanding, and more capable than ever. On October 10th, a Houthi strike on Riyadh’s international airport killed at least 13 people and wounded more than 300. So how does a militia from Yemen’s northern mountains keep surviving? Nadwa Al-Dawsari, associate fellow at the Middle East Institute and a Yemeni American with more than 20 years of field experience in Yemen, joins Newt to explain who the Houthis really are, how Iran shaped them, why military campaigns have failed to stop them, and where they are expanding next.
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