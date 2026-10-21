Episode 1056: America's Golden Age — America Fifty Years at a Time

What can 50-year stretches of American history teach us about 2076? Newt travels through America 50 years at a time, from the deaths of John Adams and Thomas Jefferson on July 4, 1826, to a young Abraham Lincoln campaigning for railroads he had never seen, to the age of Edison, Ford, and the Wright brothers. He then turns to the 50 years most listeners have lived through, from the gas lines and pessimism of the 1970s to the Reagan comeback and the young founders who built modern America, and explains why the biggest changes are always the ones nobody predicts.

Inspired by Newt's new book, America's Golden Age, available now, this episode explores how America constantly reinvents itself—and what that pattern tells us about the next 50 years.

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