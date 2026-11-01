Episode 1060: The Honoring of Ignorance — Matt Towery on the Mirage Machine Distorting American Politics

Millions of Americans are voting based on a picture of reality that someone else painted for them. Matt Towery calls it the mirage machine: a combination of legacy media, partisan fact-checkers, and compliant pollsters that has convinced a large swath of the public that President Donald Trump is ignorant, racist, a fascist, and a warmonger. Towery, one of the most accurate pollsters in the country and a longtime friend of Newt’s who chaired his political organization in the 1990s, joins Newt to discuss his new book, The Honoring of Ignorance: The 7 Mirages Destroying America. Drawing on four decades of watching American media transform, Towery breaks down how the mirage machine works, why most Americans never see positive news about Republican governance, and what conservatives must do to break through.
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