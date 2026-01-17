Episode 936: Homes for Our Troops

Newt talks with Homes for Our Troops, President and CEO Brigadier General, (USA, Retired) Tom Landwermeyer and Yancy Baer, Major, U.S. Army, (Retired). Homes for Our Troops is a nonprofit organization dedicated to building and donating specially adapted custom homes for severely injured post-9/11 veterans across the United States. These homes are designed to restore freedom and independence to veterans who have suffered injuries such as limb amputations, paralysis, blindness, severe burns, and traumatic brain injuries, allowing them to focus on family, recovery, and rebuilding their lives. Homes for Our Troops builds homes in locations chosen by the veterans and maintains a relationship with them post-delivery to assist in their life rebuilding process. The organization has built homes in 46 states and is approaching the milestone of 500 homes. The homes feature more than 40 special adaptations, such as automatic doors, accessible cabinets, and roll-under counters, to accommodate the needs of veterans. The organization also provides financial planning and homeownership education. Community involvement is a significant aspect of the program, with local communities actively participating in welcoming veterans into their new homes. The organization emphasizes that supporting veterans is a duty of our country, and it aims to repay a small portion of the debt owed to those who have served.
