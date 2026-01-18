Episode: 937 Iran

Newt talks with Alireza Jafarzadeh, Deputy Director of the U.S. office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI-US), and the author of “The Iran Threat.” They discuss the ongoing protests in Iran, which began in late December due to severe economic hardships caused by runaway inflation. The protests have evolved from demands for economic relief to calls for the overthrow of the Islamic Republic, a theocratic dictatorship currently led by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The Iranian government has responded with severe crackdowns, including internet shutdowns and lethal force, resulting in over 3,000 deaths and the arrest of at least 50,000 people. The protests have spread across all 31 provinces, with significant participation from various societal sectors, including small business owners who previously supported the regime. The organized opposition, particularly the MEK and its resistance units, play a crucial role in sustaining the protests despite government repression. Their discussion also touches on the historical context of the regime's reliance on repression and terrorism to maintain power, as well as the potential for international support to influence the outcome. Jafarzadeh concludes with a call for the international community to recognize and support the Iranian people's right to resist the regime.
