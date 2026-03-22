Episode 958: What’s next for Cuba

Newt talks with Dr. William LeoGrande, a non-resident fellow at the Quincy Institute and Associate Vice-Provost for Academic Affairs, Professor of Government, and Dean Emeritus of the School of Public Affairs at American University in Washington, D.C. They discuss the foreign policy strategies of President Trump, including actions in Venezuela, Ukraine, and Iran, and the challenges faced by the United States in maintaining dominance in the Western Hemisphere. Dr. LeoGrande provides insights into Cuba's historical and current socio-political landscape, emphasizing the impact of the Cuban Revolution and subsequent U.S. – Cuba relations. They also discuss the geopolitical influence of Marco Rubio, U.S. Secretary of State and National Security Advisor, and his impact on Latin American policy, particularly regarding Cuba and Venezuela. The episode concludes with a new segment addressing listener’s questions on topics such as the Strait of Hormuz and the SAVE Act.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.