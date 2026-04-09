Episode 964: Congressman Rick Crawford on Counterintelligence Reform

Newt talks with Congressman Rick Crawford, (AR-1st) Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, about the importance of counterintelligence reform, the Iran war, and fully funding the Department of Homeland Security. Chairman Crawford explains that the United States needs counterintelligence reform to address threats from China, Russia, Iran, and Cuba, which are actively engaging in espionage and intelligence operations within the U.S. homeland. There is a need for better coordination and cooperation between federal agencies like the FBI and military counterintelligence assets to leverage their different capabilities for threat mitigation rather than just law enforcement. Iran poses a significant threat, with the capability to deliver radioactive materials or a "dirty bomb" via their ballistic missile program, in addition to their support for terrorism and proxies. Our European allies have been unwilling to adequately fund their own defense, relying heavily on U.S. protection. Lastly, they address the challenge to fully fund the Department of Homeland Security and discuss the risks a shutdown poses by leaving critical security gaps in areas like border security, cybersecurity, and disaster response.
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