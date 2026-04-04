Episode 962: The Race to Control AI

Newt talks with Wynton Hall, the director of social media at Breitbart News about his new book, "Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI." Hall describes AI as a defining national security challenge, emphasizing its dual role as a tool and a form of political power, particularly in the context of AI warfare and the race against China. Their conversation highlights the importance of AI in military applications, including cybersecurity and battlefield dominance, and the need for increased investment in AI-related government spending. Hall also discusses the democratization of AI, which could empower mid-level countries and non-state actors, potentially leading to both positive and negative outcomes. Their discussion touches on the challenges of autonomous weapons and the ethical considerations surrounding their use. They explore the broader implications of AI on society, including job displacement and the potential for AI to create new opportunities and challenges.
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