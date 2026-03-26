Episode 959: Congressman Bryan Steil on Stop Insider Trading Act

Newt talks with Congressman Bryan Steil, (WI – 1st) Chairman of the Committee on House Administration about the Stop Insider Trading Act. The Act is aimed at prohibiting members of Congress and their families from trading individual stocks to prevent conflicts of interest and personal profit. The Act has garnered significant public support, with 86% of Americans favoring the ban. Despite challenges in scheduling the bill for a vote, there is optimism about its passage due to bipartisan backing and President Trump's endorsement. Additionally, they discuss the SAVE America Act, which seeks to enhance election integrity by requiring voter ID and ensuring only U.S. citizens vote. They also cover the Withhold Members Pay During Shutdown Act, which proposes that members of Congress should not receive a paycheck during government shutdowns, aligning their experiences with those of federal employees. Newt concludes with a new segment addressing listener’s questions.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.