Episode 960: Michael Faulkender on Trump’s Tariffs

Newt talks with Michael Faulkender, Co-Chair of American Prosperity at the America First Policy Institute, about the Supreme Court ruling that limits President Trump's ability to impose tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, emphasizing that tariff authority primarily resides with Congress. This decision impacts the President's flexibility in using tariffs for economic and national security purposes, although other legislative provisions still allow for some presidential tariff authority. Additionally, their conversation explores the challenges of housing affordability, noting that the median age of first-time homebuyers has risen to 40 years old. Factors contributing to this include increased housing costs, higher interest rates, and regulatory burdens. The America First Policy Institute is working on solutions to address these issues, focusing on reducing regulatory costs and increasing housing supply.
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