Episode 990: Grady Connolly A Journey through America's Basilicas

Newt talks with Grady Connolly, founder of Social Thomist and author of the new book “Basilicas: A Pilgrim's Guide to America's Most Remarkable Catholic Churches.” Connolly recounts his path from a small town in Maine to a full scholarship at Catholic University of America, where daily visits to the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C. inspired a lifelong devotion to his faith. He describes learning how to build a major following for Catholic content online. Their discussion turns to Connolly's four-year quest to visit all 94 minor basilicas in the United States plus the four papal basilicas in Rome, what officially makes a church a "basilica," and standout stops like The Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis and the immigrant built, The Basilica of St. Fidelis in Victoria, Kansas. His book, “Basilicas” is available for pre-order now: https://a.co/d/0bk6zlAm
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