Episode 991: Rainmaker - Solving the West's Water Crisis

Newt talks with Augustus Doricko, founder and CEO of Rainmaker. They discuss how drone-based cloud seeding could transform America's water future. Doricko explains how new radar and satellite technology finally lets scientists prove precipitation is manmade, solving a problem that has stumped researchers since GE invented cloud seeding in 1946. He breaks down why drones beat manned aircraft on safety and cost, how atmospheric water gets replenished every eight to ten days, and his ambitious goal to double the Colorado River's flow by 2031. Their conversation also covers his path from a UC Berkeley physics dropout to a Peter Thiel Fellow, the legal and environmental questions raised by manipulating weather, and even a provocative idea about weakening hurricanes before they reach shore. It's a fascinating conversation addressing whether technology can finally solve the West's worsening drought crisis.
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