Episode 992: America 250 – George Washington's Forgotten Highway West

Most Americans know George Washington as a general and president — but few know him as an obsessive surveyor and land speculator with his eye fixed on the West. In this episode, Newt talks with award-winning historian Brady Crytzer about his new book, “The National Road: George Washington and America's First Highway West.” Crytzer traces Washington's lifelong fixation on connecting the Potomac to the Ohio River, the five crises that threatened westward expansion during Washington's presidency, and the unlikely partnership with Treasury Secretary Albert Gallatin — a Swiss-born frontiersman who turned Washington's river-centric dream into America's first great federally funded highway. They explore how the Cumberland Road became a blueprint for the modern interstate system, why it was simultaneously "too early and too late," and what lessons this audacious infrastructure project offers a nation marking 250 years of independence.
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