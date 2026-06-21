Episode 993: America 250 – All American Patriotism with Rachel Campos-Duffy

Rachel Campos-Duffy, cohost of FOX & Friends Weekend and New York Times bestselling author, joins Newt to discuss her new book, All American Patriotism: Celebrating 250 Years of America's Greatness. Rachel shares why she set out to counter decades of what she sees as a "narrative of shame" surrounding American history, and how she gathered her Fox colleagues to write essays on what America means to them, revealing the country's rich regional diversity. She also opens up about her family's Great American Road Trip, inspired by her husband Sean Duffy's own childhood memories, and the deeply personal story of her father's journey from poverty in a Mexican American mining town to the American dream. Newt and Rachel discuss the decline — and possible resurgence — of patriotism among young Americans, the politicization of history curricula, and what the nation's 250th birthday means at this pivotal moment.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.