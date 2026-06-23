Episode 994: America 250 – Revolution with Eric Metaxas

Newt talks with bestselling author Eric Metaxas about his new book, “Revolution: The Birth of the Greatest Nation in the History of the World,” and the deeply Christian roots of America's founding. Metaxas explains why he titled the book simply Revolution, arguing the American Revolution stands apart from failed revolutions like the French and Bolshevik uprisings because the founders explicitly looked to God rather than rejecting him. They explore John Adams's overlooked role, the brutality of British forces during the war, and how figures like George Washington and Samuel Adams saw divine purpose in the fight for independence. Metaxas also pushes back on the secular narrative taught in schools, insisting the founders' faith is inseparable from understanding the Revolution. As America marks its 250th anniversary, he urges listeners to rediscover this history and recognize it as a gift worth defending and passing on.
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