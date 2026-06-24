Episode 995: America 250 - The Case for America with Bret Baier

Newt talks with Bret Baier, Fox News Chief Political Anchor about his new book, “The Case for America: An Argument on Behalf of Our Nation.” Baier makes the case that the United States remains resilient and exceptional despite its flaws. Their conversation moves through American history, tracing the book's structure around six pivotal presidents, from Washington and Jefferson's bitter rivalry-turned-friendship to Lincoln's reframing of the Declaration of Independence. They examine why the nation chooses unity despite constant dissent, the often-overlooked surge of bipartisan legislation in Congress, and the lessons learned from Baier's "Common Ground" segment. They close looking ahead, discussing AI, freedom, and what the next 250 years might hold for America—plus Baier's plans for celebrating the country's 250th birthday on July 4th.
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