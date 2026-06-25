Episode 996: America 250 – Abraham Lincoln with Dr. Allen Guelzo

Newt welcomes back historian Dr. Allen Guelzo to discuss Abraham Lincoln's enduring legacy as America approaches its 250th anniversary. Dr. Guelzo, a leading Lincoln scholar, explores what makes the 16th president endlessly fascinating: his resilience, humor, and remarkable ability to learn the presidency on the job despite having no prior executive experience. They examine underexplored areas of Lincoln scholarship, including his pre-1854 political career, his complicated relationships with his generals, and his dealings with Congress. The conversation turns to how the Civil War reshaped federal power and dispels myths about Northern industrialization versus Southern agriculture. Dr. Guelzo speculates on how Reconstruction might have unfolded had Lincoln survived. Their discussion closes with reflections on America's persistent political polarization throughout history versus today's deeper cultural divisions, and Dr. Guelzo shares how he'll spend the Fourth of July at Gettysburg.
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