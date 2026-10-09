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Episode 1050: The Midterms, 27 Days Out — McLaughlin and Sosnik on Who Will Control Congress
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Episode 1050: The Midterms, 27 Days Out — McLaughlin and Sosnik on Who Will Control Congress

Newt Gingrich's avatar
Newt Gingrich

With 27 days until the 2026 midterms, mail-in voting is already underway and the polls are moving. Since September, the generic ballot has shifted toward Democrats, and prediction markets now give them roughly a 90% chance of winning the House. But is the race as settled as it looks? Newt brings together two of the sharpest political strategists in the country, one Republican and one Democrat, to make their case. John McLaughlin, President Trump’s pollster since 2016, and Doug Sosnik, who ran the political operation in the Clinton White House, break down what the polling really shows, where the key inflection points have been, and who they think will control Congress on November 4th. With a month still to go, Newt knows from experience: a wave can build fast, and nothing is decided yet.

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