Episode 934: The New Imperialists

Newt talks with Herman Pirchner and Ilan Berman from the American Foreign Policy Council about their new book, “The New Imperialists” which explores the collaboration between Russia, China, and Iran, along with allies like North Korea and Venezuela, to challenge the United States' global leadership. Their conversation highlights the strategic actions taken by the Trump administration, including the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro, as part of a broader strategy to counteract these alliances. They also discuss the geopolitical implications of Venezuela's alignment with anti-American forces and the potential impact on U.S. national security. Pirchner and Berman discuss the strategic importance of Greenland in the context of American defense and its relevance to the imperial ambitions of Russia. Additionally, they discuss the new AFPC publication, "Statecraft and Strategy," aimed at providing a comprehensive view of global trends and foreign policy issues, bridging the gap between partisan perspectives. They underscore the interconnectedness of global geopolitical dynamics and the strategic responses required to address emerging threats.
