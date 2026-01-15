Episode 935: The DIGNITY Act

Newt talks with Congresswoman Maria Salazar, representing Florida's 27th Congressional District, about her background, experiences, and legislative initiatives. Salazar, a five-time Emmy award-winning journalist, has a history of confronting powerful figures like Fidel Castro and Nicolás Maduro. She shares insights from her upbringing in Miami's Little Havana, emphasizing the impact of her Cuban refugee heritage and the importance of American values. Their conversation also covers the political situation in Venezuela, highlighting the need for stability and the role of American support in facilitating a democratic transition. Salazar criticizes Maduro as a puppet of Havana and discusses the challenges facing Venezuelan opposition leaders. Salazar's legislative focus includes The DIGNITY Act, which aims to reform immigration by providing a path to dignity for undocumented immigrants without granting citizenship. Her proposal seeks to secure the border, stabilize the labor force, and align with American values. The act emphasizes the importance of treating immigrants with dignity while addressing national security and economic needs. Salazar's book, "Dignity Not Citizenship," further explores these themes, advocating for a balanced approach to immigration reform.
